Medical Imaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.50% During the Forecast Period

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Medical Imaging Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Medical Imaging Market Dynamics

The growth of the medical imaging market size is driven by several factors such as the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the technological advancement in the pharmaceutical industry and the investments by government and private organizations.

However, the high costs associated with medical imaging systems, unfavourable reimbursement scenarios, and the shortage of helium are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the medical imaging market.

Medical Imaging Market Regional Share

In 2016, North America dominated the market by contributing around 25% of the revenue due to the presence of a large number of industry players and an introduction of new products in this region.

North America accounts for the highest spending on healthcare regarding GDP with the U.S spending nearly 17.8% of GDP on healthcare as of 2015, and the number is expected to reach 20.0% in coming years. These factors are contributing to the growth of the medical imaging industry in the U.S and Canada.

Medical Imaging Market Company Trends

The major players in the Medical Imaging market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., Ziehm Imaging Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Aribex Corporation, Carestream, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Esaote S.P.A, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Samsung Medison.

Companies such as GE Healthcare offer a wide range of products for patient monitoring & diagnostics, Information Technology (IT), and medical imaging. In May 2017, GE Healthcare announced a collaboration with Partners Healthcare to develop, validate and strategically integrate the quality of care in the diagnostic sector.

The research report covers the following topics-

1. Medical Imaging Market – Table of Contents

2. Medical Imaging Market – Executive Summary

3. Medical Imaging Market – Methodology and Scope

4. Medical Imaging Market – Industry Trends

5. Medical Imaging Market Outlook

6. Medical Imaging Market – Segmentation Analysis

6.1. By Product

6.2. By Applications

6.3. By End Users

6.4. By Region

7. Medical Imaging Market – Competitive Analysis

8. Medical Imaging Market – Company Profiles

9. Medical Imaging Market – Appendix

