Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2023 | Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google, VMware, Oracle Corporation

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market-Global Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017-2023

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market was valued at $51,857 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $102,932 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.

A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), virtual network operator (VNO), or mobile other licensed operator (MOLO), is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

The mobile virtual network operator market is widely driven by improved service capabilities, increasing opportunities for mobile operators, and administrative support benefits. However, factors such as low profit margins & reduced tariffs restrain the MVNO market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and others.

The global MVNO market is segmented based on operational model, type, and geography. By operational model, the market is segmented into full MVNO, service operator MVNO, and reseller MVNO. Further, the types of MVNOs include media & entertainment, discount, business, cellular M2M, migrant, retail, telecom, and roaming.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region. Some of the significant players in the mobile virtual network operator market profiled in the report are Tracfone Wireless, Inc., RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Virgin Mobile USA, and Kajeet, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides in-depth market analysis of Mobile Virtual Network Operator market globally, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industry experts worldwide for global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market.

The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the Mobile Virtual Network Operator market.

