Modular Construction Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2027: ACS Group, Komatsu, Bouygues Construction, Kiewit Corporation, Laing O’Rourke

This market research report provides a big picture on "Modular Construction Market", on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Constructing a building off-site while using the same raw materials, and designing to the same codes as well as the standards in the quicker time period is defined as modular constructions of the buildings. Buildings are produced in modules and are then put together which reflect identical to the design intent of that particular building. Modular constructions encompass various advantages over the conventional construction processes that include reduced costs and construction schedule, greater flexibility and reuse-ability, less wastage of materials, elimination of weather delays, and improved air quality.

Some of the key players influencing the market are ACS Group, Komatsu Ltd., Bouygues Construction, Kiewit Corporation, and Laing O’Rourke. Also, Skanska AB, ATCO, Balfour Beatty Plc., Taisei Corporation, and System House R & C Co. Ltd. are a few other important players in the modular construction market.

High level of urbanization, especially in the developing economies coupled with rising pollution levels, is one of the major driving factors for the modular construction market. Lesser awareness and social barriers are the major restraining factors to the growth of modular construction market. Various environmental legislations coupled with Government funding and support for modular constructions in densely populated areas across the globe is anticipated to provide larger opportunities for the players operating in the modular construction market.

