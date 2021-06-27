New Report reveals growth prospect of Investment Banking Market along with analysis of key players- JP Morgan, Bank of America Meryl Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Barclays

Global Investment Banking Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Investment banking market is mainly driven owing to rising number of High Net worth individuals, surging number of large scale and small scale organizations, escalating number of banking institutions in both the developed and developing countries and surging trade and commerce considering the global scenario.

This market intelligence report on Investment Banking market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2018 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global market have also been mentioned in the study.

The leading market players mainly include-

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Bank of America Meryl Lynch

Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Credit Suisse

UBS

Further On the basis of segmentation, the Investment banking market is segmented into type which is further classified into Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting and debt capital markets underwriting considering the global scenario. The Mergers & Acquisitions subsegment is anticipated to be the dominating as the well as fastest growing segment considering the forthcoming future.

The regional analysis of Global Investment Banking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Investment Banking Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Investment Banking Dynamics

Chapter 4. Investment Banking Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Investment Banking Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Investment Banking Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8. Research Process

