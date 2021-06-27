Oatmeal Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Bagrrys India Limited, Grain Millers, Hamlyns of Scotland and Kellogg Company

Latest Market Study on “Oatmeal Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular & Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, and Others); Sales Channel (Online and Physical Stores); and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global oatmeal market at US$ 9.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.08 Bn in 2027.

Leading players of the Oatmeal Market profiled in the report include-

B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal) Bagrrys India Limited Grain Millers, Inc. Hamlyns of Scotland Kellogg Company Marico Limited Nature’s Path Foods, Inc. Nestlé S.A. The Quaker Oats Company Weetabix Limited

GLOBAL OATMEAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Oatmeal Market – By Type

Whole Oat

Steel Cut Oats

Scottish Oats

Regular & Quick Rolled Oats

Instant Oats

Others

Oatmeal Market – By Sales Channel

Online

Physical Stores

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Oatmeal market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

