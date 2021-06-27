Online Video Platforms Market SWOT analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2025 | Ooyala Inc., mediamelon Inc., akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., panopto, Brightcove Inc., frame IO Inc., limelights networks

Key factors which give growth to the Online video platforms market are demand for online advertising among the organizations. Over the past few years, organizations have increased their expenditure on online video advertisement to attract consumers, which fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in demand and penetration of mobile devices drive the demand for online advertisement. However, the presence of open-source platform is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Increase in internet penetration in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Russia, and South Africa is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Ooyala Inc., mediamelon Inc., akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., panopto, Brightcove Inc., frame IO Inc., limelights networks, ensemble video, amobee. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-user:

Media & entertainment

E-learnings

Others

By Application:

Video sharing

Commercial video platform

Others

By Type:

Video analytics

Video hosting

Video content management

Mobile video

Live steaming

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

