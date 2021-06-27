Parking Management Market 2019 Global Analysis By Top Key Key Players Flowbird Group, Indigo Parking Service, ParkMobile, Passport Inc., Siemens AG, Smart Parking Ltd., Streetline, Swarco, T2 Systems, Tiba Parking

Parking Management Market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report. With this Parking Management Market report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

To obtain such first-class Parking Management Market research report, meticulous hard work of skilled forecasters, well-versed analysts and knowledgeable researchers have been utilized. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Parking Management Market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. This Parking Management Market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing.

Leading Parking Management Market Players: –

Flowbird Group

Indigo Parking Service

ParkMobile

Passport Inc.

Siemens AG

Smart Parking Ltd.

Streetline

Swarco

T2 Systems

Tiba Parking

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT00002641/

The parking management market is poised to flourish in the coming years because several developing country governments are attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) to optimize traffic congestion and enhance parking operations. Additionally, the smart city initiatives in the developing countries are also gaining speed, which is also expected to catalyze the demand for technologically advanced and intelligent parking management solutions. Moreover, the increasing commercialization and urbanization in the developing countries coupled with increasing vehicles on the road are expected to accentuate the demands for various on-street and off-street parking management solutions. Furthermore, the reduction in the cost of technology and services by the solution service providers is foreseen to stimulate the adoption growth of parking management market in several developed countries as well as developing countries worldwide.

The rising trend of commercialization and industrialization across the globe has led to steep growth in the off-street parking in the current scenario. Additionally, the residential sector also drives the off-street parking segment significantly. Off street parking includes indoor as well as outdoor parking spaces. Another major factor influencing the growth of off-street parking in the developed countries and few financially emerging countries is the rapid growth of smart cities. The rising smart city initiatives are driving the deployment of sensors and related technologies for various applications which includes parking. Owing to this, several parking management technology developers as well as numerous parking management service providers are developing and offering advanced technologies to facilitate the municipalities and private spaces to optimize unutilized and unorganized parking areas. Currently, the off-street parking accounted for more than two-fifths of the global parking management market in 2017, and the same is estimated to continue dominating the market in the developed countries as well as developing countries in the coming years. The off-street parking management is foreseen to witness upswing due to the changing consumer and behavior towards smart technologies in the developed countries and few developing countries worldwide.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Parking Management Market Landscape

4 Parking Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Parking Management Market Analysis- Global

6 Parking Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Parking Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Parking Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Parking Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Parking Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Parking Management Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT00002641/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Parking Management Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Parking Management Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]