Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market industry valued approximately USD 75.58 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.35% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth are globally growing requirements for efficient and superior healthcare services, rising urbanization all around the world, and rising prosperity in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Package:

ï‚§ Primary

o Blister

o Strip

o Bottle

o Tube

o Aseptic Packaging

ï‚§ Secondary

o Wrapping

o Case Packaging

ï‚§ Labelling & Serialization

Product:

ï‚§ Liquid Packaging

o Syrup

o Aseptic Liquid

o Aerosol

ï‚§ Solid Packaging

o Tablets

o Powder

o Capsules

ï‚§ Semi-Solid Packaging

o Cream

o Ointments

Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Becton, Dickinson & Co., Schott AG, Capsugel Inc., Aptar Group, Inc., Amcor Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, COMAR LLC and Berry Plastics Group. Investment in research and development, acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also some strategies adopted by the major players to dominate the market.

Target Audience of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Study

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

