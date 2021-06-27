Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Growing Demand in Food Industry 2019 | Top Players CNL Software, Tyco International , Vidsys, Axxon Soft

The New Report “Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Physical security information management (PSIM) is defined as a software platform, which is used for enhancing and automating the operations center management. It makes integration of multiple unconnected security applications and devices easier. PSIM aids in controlling these unconnected security devices through one comprehensive user interface.

Increase in use of PSIM to identify network issues is the major driver which helps in surging the growth of physical security information management market whereas competition among vendors act as a restraining factor for this market. Integration of social media into PSIM will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are CNL Software, NICE Ltd., Tyco International Plc (Johnson Controls.), Vidsys, Inc., Axxon Soft, Genetec Inc., Intergraph Corporation (Hexagon AB), Milestone systems A/S., Verint Systems Inc., Prysm Software, and among others.

The “Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the physical security information management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global physical security information management market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global physical security information management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global physical security information management market based on product type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall physical security information management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Landscape

4 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Analysis- Global

6 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type

7 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

8 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market, Key Company Profiles

