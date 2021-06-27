Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market Outlook to 2027- Top Key Players Like Aspen Technology, Bryan Research & Engineering, GSE Systems, Honeywell International, KBC Advanced Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen

The “Global Process Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of process simulation software in oil and gas market with detailed market segmentation by component, operation type, application, and geography. The global process simulation software in oil and gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading process simulation software in oil and gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Process simulation software in oil and gas industries assist in design development and optimization of offshore and onshore operations. It also provides insight into transit cycle times, throughput volume besides identifying possible delays in the production system. The advent of the industrial revolution, industry 4.0 has led the oil and gas industry to invest in information and technology for enhancing production efficiency, thereby boosting the process simulation software in oil and gas market.

Some of the Top Key Players include:

– Aspen Technology, Inc.

– Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC

– GSE Systems Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– KBC Advanced Technologies Ltd (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

– Kongsberg Gruppen

– Process Systems Enterprise

– ProSim

– Schneider Electric

– Virtual Materials Group Inc. (Schlumberger Limited)

The market for process simulation software in oil and gas is expected to show considerable growth with a rise in drilling activities across the globe, coupled with increasing investment in IT to improve operational efficiency. Besides, the digitalization trend in major countries is further expected to propel the market growth. High initial capital investment requirement may hamper the growth of the process simulation software in oil and gas market. On the other h and , the adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality-based 3D solution is likely to showcase significant opportunities for the key market players over the coming years.

The global process simulation software in oil and gas market is segmented on the basis of component, operation type, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. The software market is further sub segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. On the other h and , the services market is further classified into consultancy, training, and support. On the basis of the operation type, the market is segmented as on-shore and off-shore. Based on application, the market is classified as upstream, midstream, oil & gas processing, refining & petrochemicals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global process simulation software in oil and gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The process simulation software in oil and gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

