Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market 2019-2027 | Major Manufacturers- GEP, Accenture, Capgemini, Corbus, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Wipro

Growing procurement complexities coupled with increased regulations and resource constraints are anticipated to boost the demands for a flexible and cost-effective procurement as a service model for business thereby driving the procurement as a service market globally. Lack of awareness about the model is one of the major restraining factors in the procurement as a service market. Growing utilization of procurement as a service model by emerging applications such as consumer goods and retail is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the procurement as a service market.

An outsourced procurement function model that utilizes the power of staff, technology, and expertise together for optimizing the procurement function in the best possible way is defined as procurement as a service (PaaS). With the usage of procurement as a service model, the businesses are handed with better control over their assets and other operations. Businesses are provided with subject matter expertise and latest technology product on-demand. The procurement as a service model has led to significant cost savings for businesses. Moreover, PaaS offers flexibility to businesses for scaling up and down the support as and when needed. Also, PaaS allows sharing of procurement complexities with businesses.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, GEP, Accenture, Capgemini, Corbus, LLC, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Procurement as a Service market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The global procurement as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and end-user industry. On the basis of component, the procurement as a service market is segmented into strategic sourcing, spend management, category management, process management, contract management, and transaction management. The procurement as a service market on the basis of the enterprise size is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end-user industry, the procurement as a service market is segmented into IT and Telecom, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global procurement as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The procurement as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

