Propolis Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Propolis Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.

The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 °C (68 °F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle.

The worldwide market for Propolis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Propolis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apis Flora

Wax Green

Comvita

MN Propolis

Polenectar

King’s Gel

Evergreen

Ponlee

Uniflora

Manuka Health New Zealand

Zhifengtang

Wang’s

Bricaas

Baihua

Beewords

Zhonghong Biological

Baoshengyuan

Jiangshan Hengliang

Health & Love

Hongfa

Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Propolis product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Propolis, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Propolis in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Propolis competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Propolis breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Propolis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Propolis sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

