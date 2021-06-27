Ride Sharing Market Projected to Register 22.0% CAGR to 2024 | Uber, Lyft, Fasten, Haxi, Ola Cabs, Grab, Go-Jek, BlaBlaCar, MyTaxi

Ridesharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ridesharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride-sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride-sharing transportation service is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters. The introduction of autonomous vehicles with innovative technologies is anticipated to ease the adoption of car sharing technologies and services, thereby, posing a prominent opportunity for the ride-sharing market players to enhance their annual revenue. According to this study, over the next five years, the Ride Sharing Market will register a 22.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 80500 million by 2024, from US$ 24400 million in 2019.

Some of the key players of Ride Sharing Market:

Uber, Lyft, Fasten, Haxi, Via, Didi Chuxing, Ola Cabs, Grab, Go-Jek, BlaBlaCar, myTaxi, Dida Chuxing

The key factor hindering the Ride Sharing Market is the rules and legislation related to the mobility as a service differs from region to regions, which is creating a gap in the adoption of ride sharing services. Nevertheless, the introduction of autonomous vehicles with innovative technologies is anticipated to ease the adoption of car sharing technologies and services, thereby, posing a prominent opportunity for the Ride Sharing Market players to enhance their annual revenue. This factor is foreseen to create immense opportunity in Ride Sharing Market in the coming years.

