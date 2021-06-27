Rising Opportunities in Radar Market 2025 with the Current State of the Industry, Major Provincial Sectors, key players such as L-3 Communications Holdings, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems

Radar stands for Radio Detection and Ranging. It uses electromagnetic energy pulses to detect location of objects, position, direction, speed. Also, used to identify and measure distance from target. It releases radio waves or microwave signals and receives back the reflected signal to extract information. The major driver for the growth of radar market is with wider scope of applicability of radar, high investment is made in it with the purpose of developing more safety related equipment and systems and due to which it became a high-end security system.

Whereas, due to bad weather conditions, it can affect performance of radar and can serve as a restraint. Apart from this, technology advancement is taking place for better performance. Added to this, continuous research and development for radar is increasing areas of applications like remote sensing, antimissile systems which will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are L-3 Communications Holdings, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Saab Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing Company, Cobham PLC, Finmeccanica SPA, Dassault Aviation and Harris Corporation among others.

The “Global Radar Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Radar industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Radar market with detailed market segmentation by components, types of systems, application and geography. The global Radar market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radar market based on components, types of systems and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Radar market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key Radar market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Fundamental of Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Radar Market Landscape

4 Radar Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Radar Market Analysis- Global

6 Radar Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Platform

7 Radar Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Components

8 Radar Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Types of Systems

9 Radar Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Radar Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

