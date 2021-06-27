School and Campus Security Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

Global School and Campus Security Market, By Type (Video Surveillance, Access Control, Fire Protection), By Hardware & Software (Camera, Monitor, Recorder, Encoder, Video Analytics) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

School and campus security system helps to provide a secure environment where enhancing safety is the main motive. Whereas, primary and secondary schools tend to be less intensive users of security products and services. The factors contributing to the growth of the school and campus security market are the growing security concerns and increasing crime rates.

Also, factors such as observing activities to detect trouble within the premises, increasing need for data management, and increasing awareness of safety measures for students, growing need for regular updates of attendance of students and increasing implementation of government regulations for security in the campuses are expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2019-2022. The implementation of various access control solutions such as tracker, biometric and card based authentication within the premises are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, privacy concerns are hindering the growth of the school and campus security system market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global school and security market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

The global School and Campus Security Market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.54 billion by the end of 2023 with 19.7% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2023

Study Objectives of School and Campus Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global school and campus security market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global school and campus security market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, hardware & software and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global school and campus security

Key Players

The key players in the global school and campus security market include- Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Pelco Products Inc (U.S.), Axis Communications. (Sweden), Plustek Inc (U.S.), Genetec Inc. TM. (Canada), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Apollo Video Technology (U.S.), A & T Network System. (India), SEICO Security (U.S.), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S) among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of school & campus security into hardware, software and region.

Type-

Video Surveillance

Fire Protection

Access Control

Others

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Recorder

Encoder

Software-

Service Management

Video Analytics

Video Management

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, increasing demand for security concerns and increasing investment in infrastructure in schools and universities. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to school and campus security market, majorly due to increasing in education security spending which benefit from the educational building construction expenditures, increasing security upgardation, growing competition in developing innovative products such as IP video surveillance camera and the decreasing product prices.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2019-2023. The reason is attributed to technological developments, increasing criminal activities and terrorist attacks.

