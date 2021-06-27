Security Information and Event Management Market Show at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2022 | Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, LogRhythm, McAfee LLC., SolarWinds, Splunk, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro

Security Information and Event Management Market by Product (Solution and Services), Enterprise Size (Large, Medium, and Small), and Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Security information and event management (SIEM) gives a real-time analysis of security alerts which are generated in organizations IT infrastructure network application and hardware. SIEM refers to software and product services which combines security event management (SEM) and security information management (SIM). The risk of cyber attack and security breaches is expected to increase in IT industry in coming years for obtaining critical information in banks and IT companies. SIEM helps to track and analyze the security with the help of functions such as SEM and SIM. These help the organizations to adhere to legal compliance requirements to protect its IT system in future. SIM helps to collect logs from organization’s IT infrastructure and store it in a centralized security database. SEM helps to consolidate the logs in security database and allows real time analysis of security related events for organizations and to take necessary security steps. Log is created across IT infrastructure including network devices, database, workstations and security appliances.

SIEM has become vital for running a business flawlessly. The SIEM software permits its end-users to execute event forensics in case of a security breach by analyzing particular log for that event. The SIEM solution permits separating the core cause of a breach, failure, threat or any non-compliant activity. SIEM solution are being deployed by rising number of organizations not only for regulatory compliance but also for threat management by monitoring and detecting early security breach in an IT system.

Security Information and Event Management Market or SIEM market includes products designed to collect data from various sources to identify patterns of events that might signify misuse of critical data, failure, intrusion, or attack on systems.

Event discovery and correlation simplifies and speedup the network event monitoring by consolidating error logs and alerts into a unified solution. The market includes events such as collection and storage of the data log, collection & dissemination of threat intelligence, provision of information on countermeasures, and early warning threat services. The SIEM market is driven by regulatory compliances related to IT security and rise in concerns for cyberattacks and external & internal threats that are expected to harm the data.

Key Benefits

In-depth analysis of the global SIEM market and dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the security information and event management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided.

Detailed analyses of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7 SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.3. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE CORPORATION

8.4. LOGRHYTHM, INC

8.5. MCAFEE LLC

8.6. SOLARWINDS INC.

8.7. SPLUNK INC.

8.8. SYMANTEC CORPORATION

8.9. TREND MICRO INC.

8.10. TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS, INC.

