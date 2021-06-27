Security Screening Market to Surpass US$ 32 bIllion by 2025- According To Blueweaveconsulting.com

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Security Screening Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the factors such as the growing terrorist threats and the need for preventing unethical and unlawful acts. Global security screening market is expected to register healthy growth in terms of CAGR through the forecast period (2018–2025).

Increasing concerns regarding terrorist activities and smuggling are anticipated to drive the demand for technology. Also, the requirement to prevent illegal goods trafficking, airplane hijacking and planting explosives in aircraft is the major factor that will drive the global market of security screening. Security screening is the major concerns for security at public places such as airports, railway stations and others which includes scanning of people and their belongings to detect any hazardous objects.

The growing need for security measures at public places is the key factor driving the security screening market. It is also strongly supported by the development of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Moreover, technological advancements in sensor technology have led to the emergence of non-immersive and contactless detection devices. These devices have enabled regulatory authorities to enforce robust security solutions while limiting the inconvenience and interference of the privacy of people.

Biometric Systems holds the dominant position in global security screening market over the forecast period

Nowadays, biometric systems are the most popular techniques used for screening people as it is the most reliable process for authentication. Biometric screening systems include voice scanner, a face scanner, retina scanner, iris scanner, and fingerprint scanner. Biometrics technology has occupied space in all the fields like airports and private sectors, such as for passports and in office premises. Biometric Technology ensures the security and safety measures at airports and reduces the use of fake passports. Thus, the use of biometrics is increasing consequently, with the increasing need for security screening. Moreover, the use of shoe scanner and liquid scanners is expected to decline in the coming years as the features of shoe scanner and liquid scanners have now been merged with full body X-ray scanner and an electromagnetic metal detector which have varied features.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in global security screening market over the forecast period

Global Security Screening Market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for security screening market in coming years. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising threat of terror attacks and smuggling activities. Also, increasing airport and entertainment infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific is another significant factor boosting the demand for security screening market. Moreover, North America holds a lion share in the security screening market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

Global Security Screening Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as SRI International, Iris ID, Smartmatic, Anviz Global, MorphoTrak, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Smart Sensors Ltd, American Science and Engineering Inc., Analogic Corporation, Digital Barriers plc OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group plc, Aware Inc., Argus Global and Faxitron.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Security Screening Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of security screening production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

