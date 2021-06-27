Serious Games Market Grow at a CAGR of 19.2% by 2023 | BreakAway, Designing Digitally, DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus, Nintendo Co., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian

Serious Games Market by User Type (Enterprises and Consumers), Application (Advertising & Marketing, Simulation Training, Research & Planning, Human resources, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Education, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023

Serious games are digital applications designed for education with fun. The primary function of serious games is to provide knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by increasing receptiveness of message, target more audience, and generate additional traffic to their websites. It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gap between theory and practical. Serious games are also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

Serious game is a game-based initiative designed for training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred as serious as they are used by industries including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees. The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforces the learning objective include story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game. Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers and enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, and accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in the daily activities. Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, easy interaction, can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising, can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms, and extends retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.

The global serious games market is attributed to increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, growth in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes. In addition, inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and emergence of social networks is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global serious games market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global serious games market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the serious games market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the serious games market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL SERIOUS GAMES MARKET, BY USER TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL SERIOUS GAMES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL SERIOUS GAMES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7 SERIOUS GAMES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BREAKAWAY, LTD.

8.2. DESIGNING DIGITALLY, INC.

8.3. DIGINEXT

8.4. IBM CORPORATION

8.5. INTUITION

8.6. LEARNING NEXUS LTD

8.7. NINTENDO CO., LTD.

8.8. PROMOTION SOFTWARE GMBH

8.9. REVELIAN

8.10. TATA INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS

