Server Microprocessor Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023 | IBM, Intel, Mediatek, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Server Microprocessor Market” and forecast to 2023 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Server Microprocessor market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The global server microprocessor market was valued at $14 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023. Server microprocessor is a semiconductor device, which executes various computational tasks on the server in a single integrated circuit. A microprocessor is a multipurpose, clock-driven, register-based component, which accept binary digits (0 and 1) and process according to the instructions stored in the memory giving output into various forms such as displayed on the monitor, hard copy, and others.

The global server microprocessor market is driven by factors such as rise in number of data centers, increase in IT expenditure by the developing nations, and increase in demand for cloud-based services. However, high cost of these devices restrains the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc.

Baikal Electronics, OJSC

Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

