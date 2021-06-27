Service Delivery Automation Market Show At A Cagr Of 25.7% by 2022 | Ibm Corporation, Uipath Srl, Ipsoft, Blueprism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems, Celaton Limited, Openspan, Sutherland Global Services

Service Delivery Automation Market by Component (Software, Services), Type (IT Process Automation, Business Process Automation), User Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, HealthcarePharma, Travel, Hospitality & Leisure, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Retail)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Service delivery automation (SDA) is an umbrella concept where a series of human actions are automated by technologies in a business or IT process. SDA is basically an ability to complement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can simplify justifiable business cases and minimize disruption. SDA can be used to gather pertinent information in the websites, administer purchase orders and invoices, check for unusual patterns in transactions, administer databases and delete IDs & passwords among others.

The primary driver for service delivery automation is the need to manage inbound documents in multiple formats and the need to scale up operations. Also, in an increasingly competitive market there are cost pressures are favorably driving the service delivery automation market. However, factors such as cost of maintaining and automating the software and scripts are incremental investments which is hindering the growth of service delivery automation market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ibm Corporation, Uipath Srl, Ipsoft, Blueprism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Openspan Inc., Sutherland Global Services, And Arago Us, Inc.

The Global Service Delivery Automation (Sda) Industry Was Valued At $620 Million In 2014, And Is Expected To Reach $6,752 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 25.7% From 2016 To 2022. Sda Is Also Termed As Robotic Process Automation As Well As Intelligent Automation Depending Upon The Area Of Usage. It Is A Technology That Has Replaced Array Of Human Actions Or Work And Automates The Flow Of Business Processes That Earlier Used To Be Done Manually. Automation Is Already Embedded In Software Systems To A Great Extent; For Instance, We Can See The Customer Information Is Linked Across Financial As Well As Procurement Functions. However, Mostly It Is Assumed As A Part Of The Normal Feature And Functionality Of A System, And Generally Not Considered As Automation, But Simply Termed As A More Powerful System(S)

Geographically, It Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market, Owing To Growth In E-Commerce Industry And Modernization Of Infrastructure And Manufacturing Facilities.

Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 29.9% During The Forecast Period, Owing To The Increased Adoption Of Sda By Industries From Various Sectors. Companies, Such As Hp, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, Ibm Are Looking At Better Business Opportunities In The Indian Market.

Key Benefits

The Report Provides An Overview Of The Trends, Structure, Drivers, Challenges, And Opportunities In The Global.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potential Of Buyers & Suppliers, And Provides Insights On The Competitive Structure Of The Market To Determine The Investment Pockets.

Current Trends And Future Estimations Adopted By The Key Players Are Provided To Determine Overall Competitiveness Of The Market.

The Quantitative Analysis Through 2014-2022 Is Provided To Elaborate The Market Potential.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5 SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6 SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY USER TYPE

CHAPTER 7 SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8 SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOAMTION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. IBM Corp.

9.2. Uipath SRL

9.3. Ipsoft

9.4. Blue Prism

9.5. XEROX CORPORATION

9.6. NICE SYSTEMS LTD.

9.7. AUTOMATION ANYWHERE INC.

9.8. ARAGO US, INC

