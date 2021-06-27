Smart Airport Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Forecast 2025

Global Smart Airport Market valued approximately USD 12 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major drivers of the smart airport market includes the rise in demand for automated processes which includes the automation of passport authentication, E-Gates and baggage monitoring and handling the enhancing and heavy investment & expenditure on the airports which includes the development of waiting lounges, megahubs, Cyber clubs and food & beverages shops, the increase in the number of passengers that are travelling by Air in the present scenario by various airlines across the globe. The passengers travel by air because they find it feasible in accordance in time and also if any emergency occurs it is the fastest mode of transporation The upgradation in the security systems such as arrival and departure check and efficient monitoring and controlling of airport also is a major driver of the smart airport market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Sabre Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc, Thales Group, Amadeus IT Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Gentrack, NEC Corporation of America, Indra Siestema S.A., T-Systems, SITA, Raytheon Company, Qinetiq Group PLC, and Vision-BOX

The smart airports consists and deploys all the strength of available and emerging technologies. On the basis of segmentation the smart airport market is divided into four segments on the basis of communication systems, security systems, End point devices, passenger baggage and ground controlling system The communication systems includes factors such as the wireless airports, smartphones, social media and near field communication. The security systems includes the factors such as cyber security market and biometrics market. The end point devices market includes the factors such as sensors, video conferencing, Ip phone and tags market. passenger baggage and ground controlling systems includes the factors such as RFID baggage reconciliation system, the interactive advance information, I-beacons and E-Gates.

On the basis of geography, the global smart airport market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, APAC, Europe and RoW. Currently, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through the forecast period due to rise in number of air passengers and up gradation of services and technologies such as communication systems, baggage & cargo handling systems, and security systems. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects that, the Asia-Pacific will reach 1.8 billion annual passengers by 2035, through the overall market size of 3.1 billion. And also Its annual average growth rate of 4.7% will be the second-highest, behind the Middle East. In Asia-Pacific region, China, India and Indonesia are the fastest growing market country in terms of additional passengers per year during the forecast period where China is expected to reach 817 million new passengers for a total of 1.3 billion, India is expected to reach 322 million new passengers for a total of 442 million and Indonesia is expected to reach 135 million new passengers for a total of 242 million. Apart from this, North America is expected to fastest growing after the Asia-Pacific where the rate of annual passengers will grow by 2.8% annually and in 2035 will carry a total of 1.3 billion passengers, an additional 536 million passengers per year. In which, U.S. alone is expected to reach 484 million new passengers for a total of 1.1 billion in forecast period.

