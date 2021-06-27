Smart Storage Market 2019 Market Growth, Size, Share and Rising Trends Analysis Research Report 2025

The smart storage market is broadly classified into various segments which includes technology, applications, end-user industries, and Geography. The technology segment is further drilled down into flash storage arrays, holographic data storage, cloud based disaster recovery, hybrid array, heat assisted magnetic recording, and others. The major applications of smart storage expected to be associated with Enterprises, Big Data storage, and cloud based storage services. The growing penetration of data driven applications in end-users such as Industrial, medical, consumer electronics, automotive, and others has given rise to implement sophisticated data infrastructures and high-end data processing systems. This has led to an increasing investment in expanding of data centers.

At the present time huge data collected across different verticals in different forms, the major concern of any industry today is secured storage of these important data on which the business is dependent. The increasing data file sizes, huge chunks of big and unstructured data, the information and technology companies are fronting major issues while dealing with a huge data set. The smart storage arrangements provide quick, reliable, secure, scalable and cost-efficient solutions, which are being adopted at much higher rate in various business verticals to meet desired requirements or solution for efficiently storing and retrieving the data.

Leading Smart Storage Market Players:

IBM Corporation

HP Enterprises

NetApp, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems

SimpliVity Corporation

Sandisk Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Micron Technology

