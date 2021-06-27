Smoke Grenade Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Rheinmetall Defence, Safariland, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Sport Smoke, Centanex and Chemring Group

The mounting air and naval operations, as well as several riots and hostile tension globally, are boosting the demand for smoke grenade for efficient operations. To control the overcrowded activities, rising civilian unrest, internal violence, marking a location, signaling purposes, protest, hiding the movement of soldiers as well as during conflict situations, the colored smoke grenades are used. Thereby, the smoke grenade is broadly being adopted by militaries across the world.

The growing adoption of handheld multi-shot grenade launcher as well as a requirement for the development of eco-friendly smoke grenades are the significant drivers for the growth of the smoke grenade market. The boosting governmental initiatives towards research and development activities for designing lightweight smoke grenade is creating opportunities for the smoke grenade market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Centanex Ltd.

2. Chemring Group PLC

3. Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

4. DAEKWANG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd.

5. Enola Gaye

6. NAMMO AS

7. Rheinmetall Defence

8. Safariland, LLC

9. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

10. Sport Smoke, LLC

The global smoke grenade market is segmented on the type, applications and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into burst smoke, micro smoke, wire pull smoke and others. On the basis of application, the market of segmented into signaling, screening & obscuring and riot control. Similarly, based on end user the market is segmented into military and defense and law enforcement.

The Smoke Grenade Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Smoke Grenade Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

