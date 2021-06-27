Substation Grounding System Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – ABB Group, E&S Grounding Solutions, Eaton Corporation, Genius Protection System

This market research report provides a big picture on “Substation Grounding System Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Substation Grounding System Market hike in terms of revenue.

The substation grounding system ensures safety against electrical transmission accidents in substations. Countries in the Asia Pacific are witnessing massive investments in the infrastructure and power sector for substation grounding system by the government in these regions. Focus on rural electricity supply and residential and commercial developments also supports the growth of the substation grounding system in these regions.

The substation grounding system market is expected to witness growth in the forecast period on account of development in power sector and urbanization and industrialization in developing nations. Furthermore, the demand for electricity and increasing investment for infrastructure project is expected to boost the growth of the substation grounding system market. However, lengthy approval process and fragmentation of power devices in remote regions may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, modern technologies and software assistance offer lucrative opportunities for the substation grounding system market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

– ABB Group

– E&S Grounding Solutions

– Eaton Corporation

– Genius Protection System

– Hubbell

– Lightning Protection Systems Inc

– Littelfuse, Inc.

– Safe Engineering Services & technologies ltd.

– Siemens AG

– Southwire Company, LLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Substation Grounding System Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Logistics automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global substation grounding system market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and application. Based on solution, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and consultation. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as conductor, connector, wires, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as power transmission, distribution network, and renewable energy.

An exclusive Substation Grounding System Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Substation Grounding System Market By technology, connectivity, application and geography – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Substation Grounding System Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

