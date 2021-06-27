Tunnel Boring Machine Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) is an alternative to drilling and blasting methods used for tunnel excavations with circular cross-sections across different ground surfaces. TBM is tube-shaped with a rotating disk at the front. The disk is provided with cutting teeth to shear through rocky surfaces. TBM is also used for sewers, mining, hydroelectric stations, and other micro-tunneling applications. TBM offers multiple advantages over conventional drilling and blasting methods such as reduced noise levels and precise cutting operations.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of tunnel boring machine market with detailed market segmentation by type, geology, end-user, and geography. The global tunnel boring machine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tunnel boring machine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The tunnel boring machine market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in the developing nations. Moreover, increasing traffic infrastructure projects and micro-tunneling activities are further expected to drive the growth of the tunnel boring market. However, high investment costs may hamper the overall market growth. Nonetheless, increasing applicability in the mining industry and technological advancements are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the key players operating in the tunnel boring machine market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tunnel boring machine market is segmented on the basis of type, geology, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as slurry TBM, shielded TBM, earth pressure balance shield TBM, multi-Mode TBM, and others. On the basis of the geology, the market is segmented as soft ground, hard rock ground, variable ground, and heterogeneous ground. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as transportation, metals & mining, oil & gas, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global tunnel boring machine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tunnel boring machine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting tunnel boring machine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the tunnel boring machine market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the tunnel boring machine market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from tunnel boring machine market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for tunnel boring machine in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the tunnel boring machine market.

The report also includes the profiles of key tunnel boring machine companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

– CREG TBM Germany GmbH

– Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. (DHHI)

– Herrenknecht AG

– Hitachi Zosen Corporation

– IHI Corporation

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Komatsu Ltd.

– Northern Heavy Industries Group Co.,Ltd

– Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd