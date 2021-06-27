UK and Germany are the two countries that have the Highest Share in Plant Protein Market Growth

Key points

Rising demand for plant-based proteins and vegan trends will further drive the growth of plant-based protein market in North America

By type, the textured protein segment accounted for the largest market share of about 36% in 2018 followed by Protein Isolate with XX% of the market share in 2018.

The plant protein market in China holds significant market share 28.43%, of the overall Asia-Pacific market. The UK and Germany are the two countries that have contributed largely to the plant protein market growth in the Europe

Major companies are focusing on expansion of regional production facilities in order to strengthen market position in Asia-Pacific.

The global plant protein market was worth $11.01 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period.

Plant Protein Market Dynamics

Rising consumption of plant-based food due to health benefits, increasing demand for high-protein content products and growing demand for sports nutrition products are the vital drivers for the market growth. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of plant-based foods among consumers is boosting the growth of the market. Plant-based packaged foods have emerged as a good nutritional option, especially for vegetarians and vegans. Plant protein is low in saturated fat and cholesterol and is a good source of unsaturated fat, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Therefore, with increasing customer preference for plant-based foods, food manufacturers are formulating plant-based foods with a vegan claim to tap the market demand. For instance, Pacific Foods offers Organic Seitan Korean BBQ, and Organic Seitan Original prepared from plant-based ingredients.

Plant proteins such as pea protein have 85% of protein content, which is higher than other vegetable proteins.

Plant Protein Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, food ingredients, and animal food. Based on type, the global market for plant protein is broadly segmented as protein concentrate, protein isolate, and textured protein. Global textured plant protein market was valued at $3.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX billion by 2026. By type, the textured protein segment accounted for the largest market share of about 36% in 2018 followed by Protein Isolate with XX% of the market share in 2018.

By source, the plant protein market is segmented into pea protein, soy protein, wheat protein, and others. The pea protein market segment was valued at $0.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.48% to reach US$ XX billion by 2026.

Plant Protein Market Geographical Share

The global Plant Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America plant protein market is valued at US$ 5.19 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of US$ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Rising awareness among the consumers for health and nutrition, healthy eating, weight management, and environmental protection are driving the growth of North America Plant protein market in recent years. Rising demand for Plant-based proteins and vegan trends will further drive the growth of plant-based protein market in North America. The US is accounted for the major market share of 77% within North American plant protein market in 2018. The US and Canada are the key countries that are contributing to the growth of North American Plant Protein Market in recent years.

The Asia-Pacific plant protein market was worth US$ 1.61 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach US$ XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The plant protein market in China holds significant market share 28.43%, of the overall Asia-Pacific market.

Plant Protein Market Competitive Trends

Some of the key market players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Axiom’s Foods, Amco Proteins, Cargill Incorporated U.S, E.I Du Pont de company, Glanbia Nutritionals, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Group, Manitoba harvest hemp foods, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Foods, Scoular Companys Food Ingredient, Sodrugestvo Groups and Sunwarrior.

Vendors collaborate with raw material suppliers to facilitate uninterrupted supply.

