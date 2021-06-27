Atopic Dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin and is highly prevalent in children with ~85% of cases present by 5 years of age.

It is characterized by flare ups of itch, red inflamed rash and excessive dryness or scaling of skin. Globally, AD affects 15-20% of children and 1-3% of adults. The global Atopic Dermatitis market size is estimated at USD 4.8 billion, growing at an annual growth rate of 4% over the forecast period.

Source – https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/atopic-dermatitis-market

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation

The global Atopic Dermatitis market report segments the market by disease severity, by treatment type, by mode of administration, by distribution channel, and lastly by region.

Based on different clinical signs and intensity of symptoms, the AD market is classified into three types – mild, moderate, and severe. This categorization helps healthcare provider to determine best course of treatment. Segmentation based on treatment types used includes drug classes such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, Immunomodulators, biologic therapy, PDE-4 inhibitor, antibiotics, moisturizers/emollients, and Off-label therapies.

Topical corticosteroids are the most widely used pharmacologic treatment for AD and often recommended as first-line therapy for moderate-severe disease.

Atopic Deratitis Market Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is the largest market for Atopic Dermatitis in terms of global AD market share owing to a large and growing patient population with atopic dermatitis and eczema. Around 17.8 million people in the have some form of atopic dermatitis. Thus, the US represents a huge target market for AD. The US atopic dermatitis market is valued at USD 1.7 billion, growing at an annual rate of 4%.

Get a free sample of the report – https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/atopic-dermatitis-market

Chapter 1 Atopic Dermatitis – Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Trends

Chapter 3 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porter’s 5 Forces

Chapter 4 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Market Analysis

4.1. Atopic Dermatitis Market – By Disease Severity

4.2 Atopic Dermatitis Market- By Treatment Type

4.3 Atopic Dermatitis Market- By Distribution Channel

Chapter 5 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Geographical Analysis

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. South America

5.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market – Appendix

For customization of the report –https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/atopic-dermatitis-market

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.