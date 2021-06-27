Vein Finders Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2026 | AccuVein, B. Braun Melsungen, Becton Dickinson and Co, Christie Medical Holdings, DOSIS MandM, ETC

Vein Finders is accounted for $126.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $571.52 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Vein finders are essential tools used by health care professionals during venipuncture procedures that enable detection of invisible veins without causing patient discomfort. These are advanced devices used to detect veins under the skin to draw blood and IV access in various patient groups including geriatric, obese, and people of color where it is difficult to find veins.

Some of the key players in the global Vein Finders market include:

AccuVein Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Christie Medical Holdings Inc, DOSIS MandM, Easy-RN, InfraRed Imaging Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lotusun, Near Infrared Imaging Inc, Rectus Energy, Rencongzhong, Sharn Anesthesia, Sylvan Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated (VueTek Scientific LLC), TransLite LLC, Venoscope, VINO Optics, Vivolight, Vuetek, ZD Medical and Zhonglin.

Based on technology, Ultrasound segment is estimated to have the highest market during the forecast period. This technology uses soundwaves to help image venous structures and surrounding tissues on a screen for the technician. A strong pulse of sound is sent into the body from the transducer and the reflection of the pulse is detected to map the deeper structures.

Vein Finders Market: Products Covered: Benchtop, Handheld.

Vein Finders Market: Technologies Covered: Infra-Red, Ultra violet, Ultrasound.

Vein Finders Market: Applications Covered: Blood Draw/Venipuncture, IV Access, Other Application.

Vein Finders Market: Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamic Factors: The Vein Finders Market research report provides comprehensive forecast estimations supported by the market trends, development patterns, and analytical techniques.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Key Target Audience: The report is a helpful documentation and provides significant insights to customers, providers, distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and individuals who are interested in this market.

