Ventilation Grills Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024
Summary
Ventilation grilles are intended for building purposes to cover construction openings and ventilate flats, attics and basements. There are also single-purpose grilles such as ventilation grilles for doors.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Trox
Systemair
Imeksan Hvac Company
Roccheggiani Spa
Dospel
Aldes
Stivi
Rf-T
Kemtron
VENTS
GDL
TANGRA Ltd
FL KT WOODS
Waterloo
ALLVENT Ventilation Products
HACO
GAVO
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Family
Office
Others
Major Type as follows:
Plastic
Metal
Wood
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Trox
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Systemair
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Imeksan Hvac Company
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Roccheggiani Spa
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Dospel
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Aldes
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Stivi
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Rf-T
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Kemtron
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 VENTS
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 GDL
3.12 TANGRA Ltd
3.13 FL KT WOODS
3.14 Waterloo
3.15 ALLVENT Ventilation Products
3.16 HACO
3.17 GAVO
4 Major Application
4.1 Family
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Family Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Office
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Office Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Others
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Continued….
