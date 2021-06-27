Water Purifier Market– Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The water purifier is a purification system used in order to remove the suspended solids, chemicals, undesirable materials, and gases to make water fit for special purpose.The water Purifier Market is mainly driven by various factors such as growing awareness about the water-borne diseases, and technological advancement within purifiers. High equipment and maintenance cost may restrain the water Purifier Market growth.

The global water Purifier Market is expected to grow at 9.55% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, the market was led by Asia-Pacific, with a 41.56% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 24.04% and 20.90%, respectively.

The water purifier market has been ted based on product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as activated carbon filters, UV technology, and reverse osmosis. RO Water Purifiers segment held the largest market share of 54.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 23,799.8 million; projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period. On the basis of application, residential segment held the largest market share of 71.2% in 2017, with a market value of USD 30,977.8 million; projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

4.2.1 Rising Awareness of Water-borne Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancement in Water Purifiers

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of Equipment and Maintenance

4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Increase in Per Capita Disposable Income of Asia- PAcific Countries

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material Supply

5.2.2 Product Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Operation & Maintenance

5.3 Import Analysis of Water Purifiers

5.4 Export Analysis of Water Purifiers

6 Global Water Purifier Market, By Product

