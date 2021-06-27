Wearable Technology Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2025 | Google, Apple, Microsoft, Nike, Xiaomi, Jawbone, LG Electronics

Wearable technology, wearables, fashionable technology, wearable devices, tech togs, or fashion electronics are smart electronic devices (electronic device with micro-controllers) that can be incorporated into clothing or worn on the body as implants or accessories. Wearable technology has evolved tremendously in the last few years and companies are aggressively launching innovative products and solutions like smart clothing, smart glasses attracting mass adoption among individuals and enterprises. Fitness bands and smart watches have emerged as one the prime revenue sources and has experienced a high adoption rate, highly growing demographics across the regions and increasing awareness among end users about the potential benefits of wearable technology is expected to accelerate the Wearable Technology Market in the coming years.

most of the key players of this domain are established organizations such as:

Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Cooperation, Nike Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Adidas Group, Sony Cooperation, Suunto Oy, Medtronic, Garmin International Inc., Fitbit Inc., Jawbone, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Pebble Technology Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and Sony Corporation among others

High acceptance across various application areas such as industrial and medical and increasing spur in venture capital funding for various wearable ecosystems players along with high growth of IoT and increasing end-users preference towards handy gadgets is further boosting the growth of Wearable Technology Market. Wearable Technology Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of applications into healthcare & medical, infotainment, military & industrial, fitness & wellness, safety & security, and fashion & lifestyle. The global Wearable Technology Market has been further bifurcated by products into sleep sensors, smart clothing & smart glasses, activity monitors ,smart watches, HRMs, continuous glucose monitor, wearable patches, AR headsets, hand worn terminals, and jewelries (such as bracelets, ring, neck pieces earrings, pendants, and clutches among others).

