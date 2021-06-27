Wind Turbine Blade Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

Summary

This report provides in depth study of "Wind Turbine Blade Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wind Turbine Blade Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materials—a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic

Sinoma

TMT

New United

United power

Mingyang

XEMC New Energy

DEC

Haizhuang

Wanyuan

SANY

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Offshore Wind Blade

Onshore Wind Blade

Major Type as follows:

< 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

≥5.0 MW

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

