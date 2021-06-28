Agricultural Enzymes Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Description

Agricultural enzymes are complex bioactive proteins, which are used instead of chemical for food protection and production. They are derived from plant and animal tissues and microbes. The factors provided by agricultural enzymes improve crop efficiency and enhance their growth. Agricultural enzymes are used as a protection against pests and diseases and subsequently play an important role in the processing of cereals.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing demand of natural and organic food, renewable energy sources such as bio-fuel and rising awareness of individuals towards hazardous implications of pesticides and insecticides used in agricultural products have raised the demand for agricultural enzymes over the years. In addition to these factors the demand for agricultural enzymes are estimated to increase due to the rapid increase in population and urbanisation which has led to adoption of biological agricultural products such as bio-pesticides, bio-stimulants along with natural enzymes. The biggest challenge for this market is enzyme safety and quality assurance.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global agricultural Enzymes market can be segmented on the basis of crop type, product type, region and type.

On the basis of crop type-

Cereals and grains

Fruits and vegetables

Oilseeds and pulses

Plantation, herbs and spices

On the basis of product type-

Fertility products

Growth enhancing products

On the basis of region-

Europe

North America – largest market for agricultural enzymes

South America

Asia-Pacific

On the basis of type

Phosphatases – expected to grow at the fastest rate

Proteases

Dehydrogenases – used for biological oxidation of soil

Sulfatases

Urease – used for hydrolysing urea fertilizers

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Geographically the market is segmented into Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. North America accounts for the largest share of the global enzymes market followed by Europe. The region comprising of Spain, France, Germany and Italy, Spain the main producer of various agricultural products. Apart from these countries the US and Mexico are investing a lot in technology to develop chemical free products for agricultural industry. Asia-Pacific is also one of the fastest growing region due to the presence of countries such as India and China.

KEY PLAYERS

The key global players in this market are Novozymes A/S, Agrinos Inc., Bioworks Inc., Aries Agro Ltd., Greenmax Agro Tech, Stoller USA Inc. and Camson Bio Technologies Ltd.



https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063937

