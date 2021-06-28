Agricultural Enzymes Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022
Agricultural enzymes are complex bioactive proteins, which are used instead of chemical for food protection and production. They are derived from plant and animal tissues and microbes. The factors provided by agricultural enzymes improve crop efficiency and enhance their growth. Agricultural enzymes are used as a protection against pests and diseases and subsequently play an important role in the processing of cereals.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Growing demand of natural and organic food, renewable energy sources such as bio-fuel and rising awareness of individuals towards hazardous implications of pesticides and insecticides used in agricultural products have raised the demand for agricultural enzymes over the years. In addition to these factors the demand for agricultural enzymes are estimated to increase due to the rapid increase in population and urbanisation which has led to adoption of biological agricultural products such as bio-pesticides, bio-stimulants along with natural enzymes. The biggest challenge for this market is enzyme safety and quality assurance.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The Global agricultural Enzymes market can be segmented on the basis of crop type, product type, region and type.
On the basis of crop type-
Cereals and grains
Fruits and vegetables
Oilseeds and pulses
Plantation, herbs and spices
On the basis of product type-
Fertility products
Growth enhancing products
On the basis of region-
Europe
North America – largest market for agricultural enzymes
South America
Asia-Pacific
On the basis of type
Phosphatases – expected to grow at the fastest rate
Proteases
Dehydrogenases – used for biological oxidation of soil
Sulfatases
Urease – used for hydrolysing urea fertilizers
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Geographically the market is segmented into Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. North America accounts for the largest share of the global enzymes market followed by Europe. The region comprising of Spain, France, Germany and Italy, Spain the main producer of various agricultural products. Apart from these countries the US and Mexico are investing a lot in technology to develop chemical free products for agricultural industry. Asia-Pacific is also one of the fastest growing region due to the presence of countries such as India and China.
KEY PLAYERS
The key global players in this market are Novozymes A/S, Agrinos Inc., Bioworks Inc., Aries Agro Ltd., Greenmax Agro Tech, Stoller USA Inc. and Camson Bio Technologies Ltd.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
