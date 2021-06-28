Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

the global irrigation machinery market will be 4.9billion USD by 2022 with a CAGR of 17.2%. The African Irrigation market will grow atCAGR of 7.45%.

Irrigation means the supply of water to crops from a nearby water source like a river or stream, by means of channels. Water Scarcity is a primary problem in many areas.To counter the negative effect of water scarcity, irrigation is done. Sprinklers, Pumps are some of these machines.

End User/Technology

Center-pivot irrigation is being used nowadays everywhere.Here the irrigation equipment rotates around a pivot and crops are watered with sprinklers. Pivots can also be used to apply herbicides, fertilizers etc.The pivot including the Last Regular Drive Unit is being powered by a 120 V AC.The Tower Box and the Last Regular Drive Unit (LRDU) play a major role in the proper functioning of the equipment.

Market Dynamics

Market segmentation

Based onthe application:

Sprinklers

Pumps

Others

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the highest user of such equipment followed by Europe and Australia. owing to higher incomes, better availability of technology and more number of farms per farmer. Machines are used for other agricultural purposes as well. The Asia-Pacific region has highest growth rate because of high population, increasing demand for food grains and low technology penetration because of poor per capita income compared to developed economies.

Key Players

Deere and Company

EPC Industries Limited

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim Limited

