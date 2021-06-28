Agriculture Tires Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Description



The population is rising at an exponential rate, sois the demand for food and to meet the demand, farmers are adopting newer and mechanized farming route, which includes tractors and harvesters, for faster tilling, sowing and harvesting. This creates the need for different types of tires with different specifications, hence surging demand for agriculture tires.

Market Dynamics

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during 2017-2022 (the forecast period), reaching a market revenue of USD 1310.5 million by 2022. Growing demand for replacement tires is expanding global agriculture vehicle fleet which is further expected to boost agriculture tire sales, globally.Although the market scenario is positive, the farmers’ income and purchasing power are heavily dependent on the economic status, worldwide. Moreover, weather dependency of farm activities and commodity price volatility are some other factors restraining the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by application and analysis of the global agriculture tire market

Tractor tires

Other tires

Segmentation by placement and analysis of the global agriculture tire market

Front tires

Rear tires

Segmentation by end market and analysis of the global agriculture tire market

OEM

Replacement

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the agriculture tire market

Asia-Pacific

Americas

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific is growing, due to the agricultural machinery demand, especially in India that covers a large irrigated land. Whereas owing to the high food demand, Europe and North America hold a combined market share of 60%, which has influenced the agricultural tires market.

Opportunities

Increasing urbanization and industrialization has resulted in shortage of land for agricultural activities. To overcome this problem farmers, need to increase their emphasis on farm mechanization. This factor plays an important role in the growth of the agricultural tire market.

Key Players

ATG Tires

BKT Tires

Bridgestone

Mitas

Titan International

Other prominent vendors in the market include Armour Tires, Carlisle, Harvest King, and Trelleborg.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

