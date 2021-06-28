Air Traffic Management Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Key Players, Size, Growth and Future Prospects to 2027 – Harris Corp., Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, SAAB AB, Saipher ATC, Thales Group

The growing technological advancements, as well as the trend of modernizing the airport premises, various airport authorities across the globe also seeking efficient management tools and software to control the growing number of aircraft fleet, which includes traffic management. The increasing demand for network connectivity between the airports as well as the growing number of aircraft are the two major factors bolstering the requirement of airport management. Thus, these factors are strengthening the growth of air traffic management market in the forecast period.

The prominent driver of the air traffic management market is the growing trend of modernization of air traffic management infrastructure. The rising requirement of unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM), as well as growing investments in airport developments globally, are creating lucrative opportunities for the air traffic management market in the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

2. BAE Systems PLC

3. Harris Corporation

4. Honeywell International, Inc.

5. Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Raytheon Company

8. SAAB AB

9. Saipher ATC

10. Thales Group

The “Global Air traffic management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air traffic management market with detailed market segmentation by component, airspace application, end use, and geography. The global air traffic management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air traffic management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global air traffic management market is segmented on the component, airspace application, and end use. Based on component, the market is segmented hardware and software. On the basis of airspace application, the market of segmented into air traffic services (ATS), air traffic flow management (ATFM), airspace management (ASM), and aeronautical information management (AIM). Similarly, on the basis of end use the market is segmented into military and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air traffic management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The air traffic management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting air traffic management market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the air traffic management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from air traffic management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for air traffic management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the air traffic management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key air traffic management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

1.1.SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2.Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3.MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1Air Traffic Management Market – By Component

1.3.2Air Traffic Management Market – By Airspace Application

1.3.3Air Traffic Management Market – By End User

1.3.4Air Traffic Management Market – By Region

1.3.4.1By Country

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET L and SCAPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3.ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4.EXPERT OPINIONS

5.AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1.KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2.KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3.KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4.FUTURE TRENDS

5.5.IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS and RESTRAINTS

Continue…

