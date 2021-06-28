Automotive Body-in-White Market will Exhibit a Steady 4.1% CAGR through 2025

Automotive Body-in-White Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 90.88 Bn in 2017 to US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2025.

The sales of BIW is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, material type markets influence their sales. Aluminium, steel, magnesium and CFRP are the material types for BIW. These types are expected to have a large impact on the growth of automotive body-in-white market. High rate of global passenger car production in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India provide significant opportunities for the global suppliers of BIW to increase the market share in these countries. These countries contribute almost 90% of the total production of passenger cars across Asia Pacific, and will strongly support the overall growth of global automotive body-in-white market.

Increasing use of lightweight materials in the development of electric vehicles for better efficiency on enhanced use and better mileage is also one of the major reason for the growth of the automotive body-in-white market. For this, the electric vehicles are manufactured using different materials such as steel grades range, high cost aluminium and CFRP composites.

Top Leading Automotive Body-in-White Market Players:

1. Gestamp Automicion SA

2. ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

3. Hyundai Rotem Company

4. AIDA Engineering Ltd.

5. BENTELER International AG

6. Eagle Press & Equipment Co.

7. Magna International Inc.

8. Martinrea International Inc.

High capital investment for high-end manufacturing capabilities could arise as a restraining factor in the market such as advanced manufacturing and fabrication techniques for lightweight components. Therefore, only few large players in the market are able to fulfill the demands of the OEMs, which restricts the market growth.

Automotive Body-in-White Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Automotive Body-in-White Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

