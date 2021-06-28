Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2027 by Leading Companies: Airbiquity, Continental AG, Fujitsu, Movimento

The Insight Partners adds “Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market to 2027” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

Over The Air service acts as a bridge to fill the gap between the modification of software and hardware by providing updating facility. Increasing vehicle recalls due to software problems and rising use of connected car devices in the vehicles are some the key drivers of the Automotive over the air market. However, high updating cost, complexity and lack of infrastructure in developing countries limiting the Over the Air market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry is creating opportunities for the Over the air market.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

Airbiquity Inc

Continental AG

Fujitsu Ltd

Harman International Industries Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Movimento Inc

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla Inc

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market in the global market.

The global Automotive Over The Air market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA) and Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA). On the basis of the application the market is segmented Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), and Others (User Interface & User Experience, Apps). Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

