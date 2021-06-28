Automotive TIC Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2025

Global Automotive TIC Market valued approximately USD 17.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global testing, inspection and certification market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as increased outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products and standard regulations. Regulations pertaining to quality, health and environment safety have become stringent in the recent past which is driving the demand for these services.Furthermore, increasing trade between countries as a result of globalization has also impacted the growth of this market positively.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017041

The market research report helps analyze the Biker Helmet market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2025. Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Dekra se, TUV SUD Group, Applus Services S.A, SGS Group, TUV Nord Group, TUV Rheinland AG Group, Bureau Veritas S.A, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, UL LLC, Sai Global Pty Limited, and Rina S.P.A

The regional analysis of Global Automotive TIC Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest share of the automotive TIC, by geography in 2018. The automotive industry is subject to strict safety regulations in a few APAC countries such as Japan and South Korea; demands for passenger cars is also on the rise in these countries. Countries such as China are estimated to come up with vehicle and road safety regulations owing to growing population as well as vehicle demand. Reasons such as limited infrastructure and increasing number of accidents could boost the implementation of safety regulations. Increased production of motor vehicles in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea is significantly contributing towards the growth of the automotive TIC market in the APAC region.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017041

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Automotive TIC Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Automotive TIC Dynamics

Chapter 4. Automotive TIC Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive TIC Market, by Automotive Application

Chapter 6. Automotive TIC Market, by Service Type

Chapter 7. Global Automotive TIC Market, By Sourcing Type

Chapter 8. Global Automotive TIC Market, By Service Application

Chapter 9. Automotive TIC Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 11. Research Process

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]