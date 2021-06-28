Biofertilizers Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Introduction

Biofertilizers are a composition of living cells or microorganisms that help the crop to boost the intake of nutrients from root secretions when applied either through seed or soil. Biofertilizers are cost-effective and perfect supplement for chemicals to blend nutrient management for organic production. There are different types of biofertilizers based on their content and function. Key among them are nitrogen biofertilizer, phosphorus biofertilizer and compost biofertilizer.

Market Dynamics

The tremendous growth of biofertilizers market is supported by a positive shift in standards of living, increasing demand for organic food and high purchase power of end consumer. Followed by harmful effects of contaminated soils through heavy usage of synthetic chemicals, the industry is keen towards making a transition towards alternative sources for avoiding further degradation of soil quality and contamination. Governments across the globe have come up with social schemes to promote sustainable agriculture and subsidized biofertilizer production to meet the enormous demand. However, the low productivity during unfavorable conditions and lack of awareness about usage among farmer community are the key hurdles for the market.

Heavy investment in R&D for improving the capacity, reliability and shelf life of the product followed by marketing campaigns promoting the benefits will help in tapping the unexplored market in countries like India, China and Brazil.

Around 40% of the biofertilizers demand is for Cereals and Grains, followed by Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses. Ever increasing population and greater demand for wheat, corn, rice, oats and few other kinds of cereal (staple foods) have turned cereals and grains category highly profitable.

Market Segmentation

The Biofertilizers market can be grouped into 4 key segments on the basis of

Type: Nitrogen-fixing bacteria, rhizobacteria, etc.

Application Method: Root secretions, seed treatment, soil treatment, etc.

Form: Powder, Liquid/Foam and Granular

Region: APAC, Latin America, Europe, North America and ROW

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The progress in molecular biology and advancement of biotechnology has created greater demand for biofertilizers in developed markets like North America and Europe. Favorable regulatory norms in these regions help in the establishment of manufacturing companies to meet the consumer demand, where most of the farming is mechanized. Though Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions are not major markets, there is a huge scope for growth due to an exponential increase in population and a considerable increase in area under organic farming over years. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are the major contributors to the development of the market.

However, the middle east market remains unattractive due to geographical conditions.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Biomax, Bosiden Biotech Inc., Azomures, Bio Power Lanka, National Fertilizers Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. And Novozymes A/S.

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

