Bioinformatics Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Introduction

Bioinformatics refers to the methods and tools that help understand basic biological data. The tools combine mathematics, science and statistics techniques to analyze the same. DNA Sequencing, Sequence assembly are some of the new prominent techniques that have come up lately.

The end-users of the Bioinformatics market are researchers, the academia and the health care sector. The various techniques are also by the government agencies as well for medical purposes as well as to solve crimes.

Market Dynamics

The interest in nucleic acids, sequencing and the new evolved techniques has driven the market upstream. The dynamic nature of the market is impacted however by a lack of trained professionals in this field. Moreover, there remains a lack of a common scale of standards. People do not consider investing into this segment now cos of the high cost factor involved. The market needs some time to stabilize. The prospects are high though and the bioinformatics market remains to be one of the positive industries to bet on, in the future.

Market Segmentation

The market is basically segmented on the basis of the applications they offer. They are divided into genomics, Chemoinformatics and drug design. The other major segments include Proteomics, Transcriptomics and Glycomics. Genomics segment has witnessed maximum growth and is predicted to be the next big thing by analysts across the world.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the market leader in this field. All the major companies have their operations based out of here. The newly enforced interest though has led to smaller players rising up in Asia and Europe. It remains to be seen however, how long it will take for these minor players to catch up with the market leaders.

Opportunities

The increasing interests of governments to fund research projects, the coming up of new players in the market and the new trends in Bioinformatics are driving the industry to newer heights. There has been a spike in the number of private players in the last five years. It is expected that there will be multiple avenues open for newer players taking into account the growth rate the industry has been witnessing of late.

Key Players

The major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies.

