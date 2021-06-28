Car GPS Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Car GPS is a space-based navigation system that installed on the vehicle to provide location and time information. At present, most car GPS products have positioning and navigation functions. GPS enables automatic vehicle location and in-vehicle navigation systems that are widely used throughout the world today. By combining GPS position technology with systems that can display geographic information or with systems that can automatically transmit data to display screens or computers, a new dimension in surface transportation is realized.
The global sales of the Car GPS in 2015 reach over 6029.2 (10 K Unit); the gross margin is around 29.66% during the last five years.
According to this study, over the next five years the Car GPS market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Car GPS business.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Bosch
- Denso
- Pioneer
- Alpine
- Aisin
- TomTom
- Kenwood
- Sony
- Clarion
- Garmin
- Panasonic
- Hangsheng
- Coagent
- Kaiyue Group
- Skypine
- Roadrover
- FlyAudio
- Freeway
- Evervictory
- ADAYO
- Soling
- Desay
Segmentation by product type:
- Positioning System
- Navigation System
Segmentation by application:
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
This report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- ……
- To study and analyze the global Car GPS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Car GPS market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Car GPS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Car GPS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Car GPS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
