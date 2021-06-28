Chain Saw Systems Market Opportunities Rise For Stakeholders by 2026 | Including Eminent Players Blount International, Robert Bosch, Husqvarna, ECHO

According to Publisher, the Global Chain Saw Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as decreasing price of gasoline, increasing global population at a steady rate and growing preference for battery-powered chainsaws are impelling the market growth. However, a high maintenance cost is the major factor restricting the market growth. In addition, the trend for imports of crude oil is also increasing in different countries such as Canada, France, Germany and the US.

A chainsaw is a power tool regularly carried by hand. It can be powered by electricity or gas-powered engines. Chainsaws are used mainly in various wood cutting applications like bucking, pruning, cutting, and felling trees. These appliances could either be electric or gas-powered and the cutting chain runs along the chain bar to saw the wood. Chainsaws are used by both commercial and non-commercial end-users. These are not only used by loggers to cut trees, but also by residential end-users for gardening purposes, sculptors for sculpting wood or ice, and carpenters.

Some of the key players in Hospital Lights market include Makita U.S.A., STIHL, Hitachi, Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery, STANLEY Infrastructure, Blount International, Robert Bosch, Husqvarna, ECHO, Sunrise Global Marketing, Remington, Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman, QVTOOLS and TTI.

Amongst product, gas chainsaws segment is accounted for significant shares in the global market. As it is a power source these appliances are powered with two-stroke petrol engines, they are extremely dependent on fuels to carry out their functions. It has been noted that in the past three years, the crude oil import prices have considerably dropped, which, in turn, will increase the sales of gas chainsaws products and push the rate of revenue generation in the global market. The North America region held the largest market share which can be attributed to the increasing demand for repair & remodelling of houses and new residential housing constructions.

Products covered:

– Gas chainsaw market

– Electric chainsaw market

End Users covered:

– Commercial end-users

– Non-commercial end-users

