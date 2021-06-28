Child Resistant Closure Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2024

The business study report on the overall Child Resistant Closure Market claims that the industry is anticipated to collect profitable valuation by the end of the expected period. The study computes that this business vertical will also record a very estimable growth rate over the predictable timeframe and provides a pivotal overview of this space. Including significant information subject to the remuneration currently held by this industry, the Child Resistant Closure Market report also solicits accurately, the segmentation of the market and the numerous growth opportunities prevalent across this vertical.

Child resistance closer is referred as child-resistant packaging. The packaging which is specifically designed or constructed for children in order to reduce the risk of poisoning by the ingestion of potentially dangerous items including medications, cosmetics and households chemicals. Over the past few years, rise in hazardous accidental cases among children has become a major concern for medicinal product packaging manufacturers. Hence in order to decrease the death rate ratio, child resistance closure has been developed by the manufacturers. It is one of the security purpose closure, signifies as a last barrier and has an important part to play in solving the problems created between the infant and the packaged content.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), child resistant closure is one of the best ways in preventing the unintentional poisoning in children.

Market Size and Forecast

The global child resistant closure market is expected to achieve CAGR 5.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Child resistance closure market is driven by the rising awareness related to child death and non-fatal poisoning caused by ingestion of poisonous items. The European region has been consistently dominating the child resistant closure market globally; owing to stringent regulations and norms for child resistant closure industry. The North America stood at second position in the total revenue of child resistant closure market and is anticipated to attain significant growth over the next few years. In Asia-Pacific region, child resistant closure market is anticipated to showcase robust growth over the forecast period with the booming pharmaceutical industry in the region. It has been notified that in the Middle East and Africa region, especially in the African continent, the child death rate due to poisoning is substantially high, thereby the child resistance closure market is expected to grow at a significance pace considering the measures for reducing the child death rate in the region over the next few years.

Leading Key players of Global Market

The major key players for child resistant closure are as follows

ABA Packaging Corporation, Ace Paper Tube Corporation, Berlin Packaging, Berry Plastics Corporation, American Star Cork, Crown Packaging International, Cobra Plastics, Continental Glass & plastic, Airlite Plastic Corporation, Cincinnati Container corporation, Scope and Context

Growth Drivers and Challenges:

Rising urbanization coupled with increasing awareness among consumer towards better packaging in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of child resistant closure market over the coming few years. Besides this, mandatory regulations by government of various countries for toxic items in order to include child packaging is another crucial factor anticipated to foster the growth of child resistant closure market between 2017 and 2024. Strict government regulations and procedures such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in some of the countries have led a positive impact on child resistance closure which is further likely to bolster the growth of child resistant closure market in future. However, the production of high quality child resistance closure is costlier along with strict testing procedure which may dampen the growth of child resistant closure market globally.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the child resistant closure market in the following segments:

By Packaging Type

Strip packs

Push and turn Caps

Turn and lift

Squeeze and turn

Other

By Type

Reclosable child-resistance closure

Non-reclosable child resistance closure

By Cap

Screw caps

ROPP caps

Snap on caps

Others

By Regions

Global child resistant closure market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

