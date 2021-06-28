Cloud Workflow Market 2018- Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast till 2027- Appian, BP Logix, IBM, Kissflow, Microsoft, Nintex Global, Pegasystems, PNMsoft

The cloud-based workflow helps organizations to improve the efficiency of business processes by eliminating manual data entry and paper forms. Cloud workflows are scalable, customizable, centralized, and offer reliable solutions at a significantly lower cost. Increasing adoption of cloud technologies is gaining traction among small and medium businesses to streamline their workflows and business operations. Growing digitalization trend and use of artificial intelligence provide a positive outlook for the key players involved in the cloud workflow market.

The cloud workflow market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high adoption of cloud-based services coupled with improved focus of SMEs towards automating their business operations. Furthermore, cloud workflow helps businesses improve operational efficiency by eliminating manual data entry and paper forms, thereby propelling market growth. However, the cloud workflow market is negatively influenced by the lack of secure cloud during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the market is likely to showcase growth opportunities with the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the coming years.

Top Key Players: Appian, BP Logix, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kissflow Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nintex Global Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., PNMsoft Ltd. (Genpact), SAP SE, VIAVI Solutions Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Cloud Workflow market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The global cloud workflow market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, business workflow, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into platform and services. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the business workflow, the market is segmented as human resources, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, operations, customer service and support, procurement and supply chain management, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others.

Cloud Workflow Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem.

