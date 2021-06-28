Concussions Market to be valued at USD 1,060.36 Million by the end of 2023

Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report on Concussions Market Research Report.

Market research future will be publishing a cooked research report on “Global Concussions Market” that contains the information from 2015 to 2023. The concussions market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes following companies as key players in the global concussions market that include Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer, Inc., Zydus Cadila, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Concussions Market Highlights

The global concussions market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 1,060.4 million.

Head injuries that are severe enough to affect brain functions are termed as traumatic brain injuries (TBI). A concussion is a form of mild traumatic brain injuries. Rising cases of concussions coupled with the growing product development for the management of concussions by several companies have led to the growth of the global concussions market in recent years. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, the lack of trained personnel in different developing and underdeveloped economies is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5724

Concussions Market Segment analysis

The global concussions market, by diagnosis and treatment, has been segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The concussions market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, payers, and others. The diagnostic centers segment accounted for a value of USD 7,507.56 in 2017.

Concussions Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global concussions market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increase in the cases of concussion.

Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market. This is due to the growing initiatives by public and private firms such as the launch of new guidelines for the management of concussions to benefit people and medical professionals Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The rise in the improved healthcare infrastructure promises a high level of research activities in the region. On the other hand, the concussions market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising awareness regarding health and the new treatment and diagnostic alternatives. Africa accounted for a market share of 75.7% in 2017.

Key Findings of the Concussions Market Study

The global concussions market is projected to reach USD 1,060.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.22% during the review period from 2018 to 2023

The Americas accounted for the largest share due to rising cases of traumatic injuries in the region. For instance, according to the data published by the Brain Injury Research Institute in 2017, an approximate of 1.6 to 3.8 million sports and recreation-related concussions occur in the US on an annual basis.

The diagnostic centers segment is the fastest growing end user segment, holding a market share of 36.2% in 2017.

Some of the players operating in the concussions market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG and Lupin among others.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global Concussions market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 Executive Summary$ 1,350.00



2 Market Introduction$ 0.00



2.1 Definition 18 2.1 Definition 18 2.2 Scope Of The Study 18 2.3 Market Structure 18 3 Research Methodology$ 0.00



3.1 Research Process 19 3.1 Research Process 19 3.2 Primary Research 20 3.3 Secondary Research 21 3.4 Market Size Estimation 22 3.5 Forecast Model 22 4 Market Dynamics$ 950.00



4.1 Overview 23 4.1 Overview 23 4.2 Drivers 23 4.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries 24 4.2.2 Ongoing Product Development And Approval 24 4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population 24 4.3 Restraints 25 4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework 25 4.3.2 Shortage Of Trained Professionals 25 4.4 Opportunities 25 4.4.1 Growing Awareness About Concussions 25 5 Market Factor Analysis

…Continued

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/concussions-market-5724

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]