Contract Catering Market is Growing at a CAGR of 3.88% During 2017-2022 according to a New Research Report by Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Elior Group, Ch & Co Catering, MITIE Catering Service, Compass Group,

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Contract Catering Market By Segment (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil).

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AZOTH00016819



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Compass Group,

Sodexo,

Aramark,

Baxterstorey,

Elior Group,

Ch & Co Catering,

MITIE Catering Service.

According to Publisher research report “Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022-Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country” global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 3.88% during 2017-2022, on account of factors such as growing number of business & industry, rise in gross national income, increasing take away formats and surge in number of senior care homes coupled with varying VAT rates in the European region. Moreover, emerging markets have shown remarkable growth in recent years, this is anticipated to propel the demand for contract catering services in the future.

In terms of segmentation, market is categorized into segments including Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore and Sports & Leisure. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has a lot more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese market. The global contract catering market is driven by increasing awareness towards the benefits of balanced and nutritional diet during the work hours. Moreover, the accelerated demand of customized food for employees and patients as well as improving the quality of life of employees working in remote sites has been boosting the growth in segments including business & education, hospital, senior care, defense & offshore, etc. Contract catering services have been gaining major traction as the next major development in the emerging markets; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed. Stringent directives and political uncertainties accompanied with retention of skilled manpower are the challenges faced by players in this industry.

The report titled “Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022-Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country” has analyzed the contract catering market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil)”. The report has covered and analysed the potential of global contract catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global contract catering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-Global Contract Catering Market, By Value

-Global Contract Catering Market, By Segment (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Value

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-Contract Catering Market, By Value

-Contract Catering Market, By Segment, By Value

Country Analysis-US, Canada, U.K, France, Germany, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia and Brazil (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-Contract Catering Market, By Value

-Contract Catering Market, By Mode of Segment, By Value

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AZOTH00016819

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Trends, Drivers, Restraints

-Porter Five Force Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

-Supply Chain Analysis

-Policy and Regulation

-Company Analysis-Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Elior Group, Ch & Co Catering, MITIE Catering Service.

-Company Share Analysis

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876