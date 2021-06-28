Copper and Copper Alloy Foils Market Chemical Analysis And Research Report 2019

Market research future will be publishing a cooked research report on Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foils Market that contains the information from 2019 to 2023. Copper & Copper Alloy Foil Market is expected to grow with the CAGR 6.14 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foils Market as include Amari Copper Alloys, Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., Arcotech Ltd, Civen Metal Material (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Carl Schlenk A, Les Lamineries Matthey SA., and others.

Market Highlights:

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Copper and Copper Alloy Foils is estimated to be valued at USD 985.3 million by the end of 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% to reach USD 1409.0 million by the end of 2023. The copper alloy foil segment has accounted for the largest share of 49.20% the market in 2016. Copper foils segment is followed by brass foil, bronze foil, copper nickel foil and others. In terms of volume, copper foil is leading the market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period in Asia Pacific region. Europe is the second largest consumer of copper and copper alloy foils metal alloy foil followed by North America; the latter regions are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.16% and 4.90% respectively.

The electrical & electronics market is one of the major consumer of Copper and Copper Alloy Foils, the valuation of electrical & electronics market is valued at approximately USD 497.3 million in 2016; growing at 6.70% of CAGR during forecast period. Increasing demand for copper and copper alloy foils in the manufacturing of PCBs and Lithium-Ion batteries, coupled with the penetration of portable consumer electronics are some of the substantiating factors attributed to the growth in the electrical and electronics segment. The automotive segment is the second largest consumer of copper and copper alloy foils, the segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 5.79% to reach approximately USD 354 Million by the end of 2023, owing to the increasing automotive production in line with the decline in crude oil prices.

Based on the application of global copper and copper alloy foils of thickness (<=0.07mm) market is segmented into — Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Decorative, and Others. Electrical & Electronics segment accounts for more than half of the global copper and copper alloy foils of thickness (<=0.07mm) in terms of value and volume, which is followed by the Automotive segment.

Segment analysis:

The global Copper and Copper Alloy Foils Market has been segmented into: Type and Application. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into Copper Foil, Brass Foil, Bronze Foil, Copper Nickel Foil and Others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Decorative, and Others.

The segmental growth of copper and copper alloy foils can be attributed to various factors such as the surge in demand from the electrical and electronics sector coupled with the consumer electronics market growth, surge in automotive production, and increasing prevalence of electric vehicles among others. Furthermore, the trends increasing trade of thin copper alloy foils among PCB (printed circuit board) manufacturers and thin copper alloy foil producers. Thus, the increasing adoption of thin copper and copper alloy foil manufacturing processes in PCB manufacturing will offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of copper and copper alloy foils of thickness <=0.07mm adding substantial value to the overall market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global copper and copper alloy foils of thickness (<=0.07mm) market by region is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 53.5% and it is growing at the CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. Regional regulations attributed to the emission from vehicles and governmental reforms towards sustainability in vehicle manufacturing is witnessing the penetration of electric vehicles globally. The market for electric vehicles is expected to witness substantial double-digit growth across the developed and developing regions over the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to witness substantial demand for copper and copper alloy foils.

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Copper and Copper Alloy Foil (<=0.07) Market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic and technological environments.