Cyber Insurance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Industry (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography

The “Global Cyber Insurance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cyber insurance industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cyber insurance market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, industry and geography. The global cyber insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cyber insurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cyber insurance market is segmented based on organization size and industry. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry segment of the cyber insurance market is classified into healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cyber insurance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The cyber insurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cyber insurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cyber insurance market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cyber insurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the cyber insurance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cyber insurance in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cyber insurance market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cyber insurance companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

The List of Companies

1. Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty

2. American International Group Inc.

3. AON PLC

4. Chubb Limited

5. GSK Insurance

6. Lockton Companies Inc.

7. Munich Re Group

8. Travelers Companies

9. XL Group Ltd

10. Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

