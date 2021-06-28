Electric Vehicle Connector Market Competitive Dynamics, Future Scope, Global Size, Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Electric Vehicle Connector Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis by Connector Type, Charging Type, Power Supply Range, Current Supply, Charging Station, Charging Speed, Component, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Electric Vehicle Connector Market Highlights

The electric vehicle connector is a simple solution for charging hybrid, plug-in and battery electric vehicles. The electric vehicle connector is a type of EV coupler in which a connector device is inserted into an electric vehicle inlet for the purpose of energy transfer between the source and the receiver. The electric vehicle connector shape is varying as per the power supply range such as 1.4 kW to 240 kW and above.

The increasing demand for renewable charging, increasing long distance drive by electric vehicles, growing demand for environment friendly vehicles, and the growing concern over the safety in electric vehicles are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

The global Electric Vehicle Connector Market is expected to witness ~20% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Electric Vehicle Connector Market include Yazaki (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Tesla (US), Bosch (Germany), ABB (China), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujikura (Japan), Amphenol (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), and Sumitomo (Japan).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Electric Vehicle Connector is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of electric vehicles from China and Japan. Moreover, growing population and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for electric vehicle connector market in this region. Furthermore, the growing demand for fasr charging and rising focus to reduce the vehicle emissions accelerate the growth of this market.

North America is estimated to grow at a rate in electric vehicle connector market during forecast period owing to growing electric vehicle market and the presence of key playes such as Tesla and Amphenol, from US are contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global electric vehicle connector market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Electric Vehicle Connector market by material, type, transmission, vehicle type, sales channel and regions.

By Connector Type

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Others

By Power Supply Range

Level 1 (1.4 kW–1.9 kW)

Level 2 (AC 240 V Up to 19.2 kW)

Level 3 (DC 200 V–600 V Up to 240 kW)

Level 4 (>DC 600 V, Above 240 kW)

By Charging Station

Wall Mounted

Floor Mounted

By Charging Speed

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

Rapid Charger

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Component

Leads

Adaptor

Pins

Wallbox,

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

